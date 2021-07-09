Summer Interns and Tasty New Recipes!
We love summer here in the Wellness Services Department at NBIMC because we are fortunate enough to host interns from Rutgers University on their way to becoming Registered Dietitian Nutritionists. These students are full of energy, creativity and fun new ideas! Our latest intern, Logan Stern, brought that energy to the kitchen with this tasty new recipe for our Hannah’s Kitchen students. Here’s more from Logan about her Loaded Granola Recipe:www.njhcn.org
