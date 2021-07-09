Cancel
Milwaukee County, WI

Conservative Group Sues MPS

By Madeline Fox, Wisconsin Public Radio
 9 days ago
The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools for its union leave policy. Under the policy, some employees can be “released with pay to engage in union-related activities for a maximum of 10 days per fiscal year.” It applies to the people who represent the union on a collective bargaining unit, and stipulates that union representatives make every effort to not miss work time scheduled by the district. For leave over 10 days, the policy allows the district to bill the union for the representative’s salary and benefits during that time.

Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

