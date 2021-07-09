The Zach Ertz situation to continues to confuse just about everyone
After one of the most disappointing week 17 games in recent memory in which the Eagles threw in the towel to end their season, a teary-eyed Zach Ertz sat down in what many presumed would be his final press conference as an Eagle. Of course, that’s not what he wanted. Failed contract negotiations and injuries led to what was an uncharacteristically poor season for the Stanford product and one that many presumed would see him traded during the coming offseason.phillysportsnetwork.com
