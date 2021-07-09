Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii, CLEAR Partner To Expand Safe Travels Program Across Mainland US

Cover picture for the articleTraveling to Hawaii just got easier thanks to a new partnership between CLEAR and the Aloha State. On Friday, CLEAR announced the expansion of its Health Pass technology for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification for all Hawaii-bound travelers through the state's Safe Travels program. Starting July 9, travelers over the age of 18 flying from every U.S. mainland airport and on any airline can take advantage of CLEAR's Health Pass for arrival in all Hawaiian airports to quickly and easily bypass the state's 10-day quarantine period.

