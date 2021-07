The Lynnwood City Council at its July 19 meeting is set to discuss how the city plans to spend its portion of the federal American Rescue Plan funds. Earlier this year, the federal government allocated $1.9 trillion to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Lynnwood’s total allocation through the state and local fiscal recovery funds portion of the American Rescue Plan Act is $10,926,131. During the council’s July 19 work session, city staff will review the most up-to-date information on the program guidelines, best practices, strategies for implementation and next steps.