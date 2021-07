Celebrity chef Martha Stewart is used to a lavish life. Per Hello! Magazine, she has several homes around the country. According to an article on her website, one of her most favorite spots is in Katonah, New York. Of course, it's very important for Stewart to make sure that her kitchens are perfect and equipped with everything she needs to cook delicious meals whenever she's at home (whichever home that might be). Additionally, different kinds of cooking essentials are within arm's reach so that the chef is never at a loss when she's meal prepping.