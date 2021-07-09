Cancel
Huntsville, TX

Hospital District agrees to sell land to city of Huntsville

By Joseph Brown jbrown@itemonline.com
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 9 days ago
HUNTSVILLE ­— The city of Huntsville is on the verge of purchasing 2.75 acres of mostly vacant land along Avenue O.

On Thursday, members of the Walker County Hospital District approved a contract with the city that will sell approximately half of its property in Downtown Huntsville to the city. The land sits on Avenue O in between 12th Street and 13th Street in Huntsville.

Hospital district officials did not disclose a purchase amount. However, according to the Walker County CAD, the land is valued at $359,890. The purchase will still have to be approved by the Huntsville City Council.

The hospital district is still seeking to sell the land that currently contains the former Ella Smither Hospital.

Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

