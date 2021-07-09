Philadelphia Flyers Mock Draft 1.0: Building the right way

Fourteen years ago, also over the summer (in what would turn out to be a very busy offseason for the Flyers), a trade was made by the Flyers for a veteran Nashville Predators defenseman. For the shrewd price of only a first round pick (who would turn out to be Jonathon Blum, who only played 110 NHL games), the Flyers acquired a defenseman who would become a franchise icon, and who would help lead them all the way to multiple Eastern Conference Finals appearances, and even to a Stanley Cup Final. Of course, the player in question is Kimmo Timonen.