Philadelphia Flyers Mock Draft 1.0: Building the right way
With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft a little more than two weeks away, I mock a draft class (excluding trades) for the Philadelphia Flyers. Draft day is like night one of a bender at a casino. The front office has their guard up, holding their cards in closely. No one wants to show their hand, and everyone is vying for a jackpot draft class at the same table. There was a lottery that literally assembled the draft order. When luck is for losers and the best general managers make their own history, it’s time to go all in.phillysportsnetwork.com
