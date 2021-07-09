Glaser named Chief Strategy Officer at Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE — Major General (ret.) David P. Glaser has been named as chief strategy officer at Sam Houston State University. He will assume his position on Aug. 23. Glaser will serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet and lead the campus in operationally defining, refining, and executing the university’s primary strategic priorities. In this new position, he will spearhead the establishment of accountability measures and ensure the progress and fulfillment of the institution’s strategic goals, particularly those focused on student success.