DBR Podcast #326 - NBA Draft Preview: Jay Bilas On Matthew Hurt

The DBR Podcast will be previewing Dukies in the NBA draft over the next week or so... and there is no one better to help out with that preview than Duke’s own Jay Bilas. Bilas has been an expert on ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage for close to two decades and has been pouring over scouting reports and talking to NBA insiders about how the draft will shape up. The DBR is going to have three separate episodes previewing the draft, one focusing on each of the three Dukies hoping to hear their names called on July 29th. This first episode features Matthew Hurt. Jay will tell you all about what NBA teams see — the good, the bad, and the ugly — in Hurt’s game.