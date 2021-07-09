Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DBR Podcast #326 - NBA Draft Preview: Jay Bilas On Matthew Hurt

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DBR Podcast will be previewing Dukies in the NBA draft over the next week or so... and there is no one better to help out with that preview than Duke’s own Jay Bilas. Bilas has been an expert on ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage for close to two decades and has been pouring over scouting reports and talking to NBA insiders about how the draft will shape up. The DBR is going to have three separate episodes previewing the draft, one focusing on each of the three Dukies hoping to hear their names called on July 29th. This first episode features Matthew Hurt. Jay will tell you all about what NBA teams see — the good, the bad, and the ugly — in Hurt’s game.

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bilas
Person
Matthew Hurt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Dbr Podcast#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers workout stretch forwards Isaiah Todd, Matthew Hurt

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted another group of 2021 NBA Draft hopefuls for a workout on Friday and this week’s group featured a few notable names, including Duke forward Matthew Hurt and NBA G League Ignite big man Isaiah Todd. Hurt, 21, is coming off of a breakout sophomore season...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball: Matthew Hurt shoots lights out in front of franchise

Duke basketball draft prospect Matthew Hurt is looking to make a late jump. The most recent aggregate mock draft ranks Duke basketball product Matthew Hurt No. 60 overall. That, of course, would equate to the last pick of the second round. So with the July 29 NBA Draft just around the corner, it’s safe to say the 2020-21 ACC Most Improved Player needs all the help he can get if he is to hear his name 11 days from now.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Major Trade Rumors Swirling Before NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons won their first-ever NBA Draft lottery – and in a year where they desperately need a new face of the franchise. But there are some major trade rumors out there with only three weeks to go until the big night. According to ESPN NBA insider Jonathan Givony,...
BaseballPosted by
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani

As Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports noted, Twitter users flocked to the service to lash out at Smith, and former ESPN star Keith Olbermann called for the Worldwide Leader to suspend the "First Take" commentator. Olbermann also spoke about the matter via a video that contains some not-safe-for-work language. As...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James looks absolutely ridiculous courtside for Game 5

It’s been a long time since LeBron James was at the NBA Finals as a spectator. He showed up to Game 5 looking absolutely ridiculous. LeBron James is sitting courtside at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a, well, questionable outfit, if we’re being honest. He’s wearing a very busy shirt with sunglasses that should probably only be worn in Cancun.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul’s Game 5 Finals Performance

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was supposed to be Chris Paul‘s signature moment. Perhaps the high stakes got the better of him. So far, he’s failed to show up when the Phoenix Suns needed him most Saturday night. Paul’s play, good or bad, has had a drastic impact on...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pistons trade lands Jerami Grant in Memphis

The Detroit Pistons have been in rebuild mode and that was taken to the next level on lottery night. The Pistons landed the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and now have a chance to add Cade Cunningham. He is a franchise player that Detroit can build around, which means they have some flexibility in sending away other big names.
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ trade plan for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be looking to improve their squad in the offseason following an ultimately disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Some doubt has been cast on the future of a number of players on the roster, including the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder. As it is, it looks like these two will no longer be with the Purple & Gold next season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy