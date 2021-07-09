Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Lakewood man indicted for 2020 murder

By Crime News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 8, 2021, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 32, of Lakewood, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, in connection with the death Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood on August 31, 2020.

#Murder
