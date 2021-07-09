Lakewood man indicted for 2020 murder

ARLINGTON, TX – The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed one local bank Monday afternoon and attempted to rob a second. Take a look at the surveillance photos below. The suspect has a unique neck tattoo. He is possibly driving a Silver 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee. If you think you recognize him or you have any information about these robberies, please contact Det. Lodatto at (817) 984-0333. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 (TIPS).