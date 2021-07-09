Lakewood man indicted for 2020 murder
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 8, 2021, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 32, of Lakewood, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, in connection with the death Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood on August 31, 2020.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
