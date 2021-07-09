Cancel
Hilaria Baldwin Says Culture Is "Allowed to be Fluid" Amid Claims She's Not Actually From Spain

By Starr Bowenbank
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate to interrupt your regularly scheduled programming, but Hilaria Baldwin just made a very interesting Instagram post that seems to address the backlash she received last year for allegedly faking a Spanish accent and pretending to be from Spain—there's a pretty 👀 Twitter thread explaining the basis of the accusations in detail, ICYMI. Now Hilaria's tossing in her two cents and saying those accusations don't matter because culture is “ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.” Hot take!

