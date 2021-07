LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A Henderson man was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, between March 6 and April 3, 2018, Kenneth Hall, 38, sold a total of 383.6 grams of methamphetamine in Henderson and Las Vegas. At the April 3 drug sale, Hall showed and offered to sell a handgun to the buyer. Later that day, during a traffic stop, officers found over 300 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, and $4,080 in cash in Hall’s vehicle. When officers executed a search warrant at Hall’s residence, they found a 9mm Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun, along with two magazines and ammunition. A convicted felon, Hall is prohibited from possessing a firearm.