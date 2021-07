Having already lost out on Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid are now menacingly close to seeing another defensive stalwart in Raphael Varane leave the club. While Ramos signed for Paris Saint-Germain last week, Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United for several weeks. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of 2021/22 and Los Blancos would prefer selling him off if the right offer arrives, rather than to lose him for free a year later. Varane has kept stalling on a renewal despite numerous offers from the club.