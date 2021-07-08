Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, MI

Wing Heaven In Portage Has Closed Permanently

By Mark Frankhouse
wrkr.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast November in 2020 Wing Heaven finally made their Kalamazoo debut, after only ever having 3 locations in the Grand Rapids area, but sadly they have closed their doors for good. As fast as they arrived it seems they have halted operations at their location at 6005 S Westnedge Ave. in Portage. Many people were excited for their opening, which is why some people feel a little disappointed that they're now closed. Former customers of the wing shop feel there may have been inconstancies which caused the closure:

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Portage, MI
Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westnedge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy