Wing Heaven In Portage Has Closed Permanently

Last November in 2020 Wing Heaven finally made their Kalamazoo debut, after only ever having 3 locations in the Grand Rapids area, but sadly they have closed their doors for good. As fast as they arrived it seems they have halted operations at their location at 6005 S Westnedge Ave. in Portage. Many people were excited for their opening, which is why some people feel a little disappointed that they're now closed. Former customers of the wing shop feel there may have been inconstancies which caused the closure: