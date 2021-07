Media, policy-makers, advocates and the public claim that decriminalization will make drug use safer and save lives. But can it? Decriminalization has been somewhat of a policy buzzword in recent years, with ample media coverage. It comes with both public and government support. A 2020 survey of more than 5,000 Canadians showed that the majority (59 per cent) favour the decriminalization of drugs. The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has also publicly supported decriminalization, along with British Columbia’s chief public health officer. Such support has also come with action. This year, the City of Vancouver submitted an application to Health Canada...