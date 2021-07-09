Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eehB7_0asBeH4j00

United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline said its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel.

United’s announcement is further indication that airlines are confident that a travel rebound that began this spring will grow stronger.

Earlier this month, Delta revamped its schedule to add flights this winter to U.S. ski destinations including Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado. And discount carrier Spirit Airlines said Thursday that it would add new domestic flights and resume international ones from Orlando, Florida, that it had dropped during the pandemic.

Airlines cut their workforces last year through buyouts, early retirements and voluntary leaves. Now they are recalling employees from leave and hiring again to meet the increase in travel.

U.S. air travel has rebounded from pandemic lows last year to frequently more than 2 million people a day, although numbers are still about 20% below July 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

Some airlines have struggled to keep up with the bigger crowds, particularly Southwest and American. So far in July, both airlines have canceled about 3% of their flights and more than one-third were delayed at least 15 minutes, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

In June, 40% of Southwest flights were delayed and 3% were canceled, while 31% of American flights were late and 4% were canceled, Flightaware said. The airlines have mostly blamed their difficulties on bad weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mexico#Tracking Flights#Delta#Spirit Airlines#Southwest#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
TravelPosted by
Forbes

United States Travel To Europe Update

July 2021 is one of the most critical months since the pandemic began for United States travel to Europe. More countries are open to Americans. Plus, the Green Certificate vaccine passport rolls out for more accessible Schengen Zone travel. Do Americans Need The EU Green Certificate?. Many countries are in...
Nashville, TNWSMV

BNA seeing a surge in travelers

If you've been to the airport recently, it probably reminds you of how the world use to look before the pandemic. The Nashville International Airport is seeing passenger numbers this month higher than pre-COVID levels. News4's Melanie Layden has more on this in tonight's Growing Nashville.
Travelsimpleflying.com

United Adds 150 Flights For Those Escaping The Winter Cold

Emboldened by a busy 4th of July weekend, United Airlines is adding close to 150 flights to its domestic winter schedule. Alongside a multitude of opportunities for customers to vacation without leaving the country, the airline is also increasing its Latin beach and leisure schedule by 19% compared to 2019.
Lifestylecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Steady Rebound for Jamaica’s Tourism Sector with New Flights from Switzerland

Jamaica will today welcome the first once weekly flight from one of the world’s richest countries, Switzerland. The flights are operated by Edelweiss Air, a Swiss leisure airline owned by Swiss International Airlines and the Lufthansa Group, based in the country’s largest city, Zurich. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett expressed...
Chicago, ILAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

United Adding Flights Months Before Winter Travel Season

(Chicago, IL) -- United Airlines is adding many flights months before the winter travel season gets underway. The Illinois-based company is adding flights that'll depart from many cities including Denver, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The destinations include warm weather spots in Florida along with places in the...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Summer travel rebounds as COVID-19 restrictions ease

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Richard Engelson is a road warrior. “My first trip across the country was in 1959, in a ’55 Chevrolet, without AC,” he told us Monday morning. When we caught up with him along Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, he and his wife were heading home to Massachusetts after stops in Virginia and North Carolina.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

How metasearch data will fuel travel rebound

One of the possible sources for the data is meta search engines like Aviasales. The company operates through Eastern Europe and recently launched Aviastats, an analytics service for airlines, airports, and online travel agencies. Despite the fact that the catchphrase ‘data-driven’ has become a buzzword, one the most related search...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Engagement ring sales soar, United Airlines adding more warm weather destinations and more!

CNN– More Americans are saying “I do.” As much of the country bounces back from COVID-19, so is the wedding industry, say experts. Privately held jeweler Shane Company says business sales of engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise. One big reason, aside from true love of course, is many Americans were able to save money due to the shutdown.
Travelwcn247.com

American recalling flight attendants to handle travel crowds

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is telling some flight attendants to cut short their leaves of absence and come back to work. The airline said Thursday that it is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants, and it wants them flying by November or December. Plus, the airline expects to hire 800 new flight attendants by next March. It's the latest indication that leisure travel in the U.S. is booming. American and other airlines encouraged thousands of workers to quit last year, when travel was crushed by the pandemic. But the number of people flying in the U.S. has nearly tripled since early February, leaving the airlines scrambling for staff.
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

As summer travel increases, more flights getting delayed or cancelled

CALIFORNIA, USA — Flight delays and cancellations are becoming more common as summer travel ramps up to levels we haven't seen since before the pandemic. That's leaving passengers frustrated, and in some cases, stranded. Since June, airlines across the board have been dealing with bad weather, technical problems, and staffing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy