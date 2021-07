Eric Adams (New York, 60 years old) likes to remember his modest origins. The fourth of six children born to a married couple of a butcher and a cleaner, he grew up in working-class neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens, two of the city’s five boroughs, and had a run-in with police as a teenager when he and one of his brothers were beaten by the officers in an incident that he relates to the color of their skin; with the fact of being black and, therefore, a habitual suspect before any representative of the forces of order.