If you thought only homes were adapting to an out-of-the-box design culture by hanging on the edge of cliffs or turning into bubble-shaped cabins then the latest offerings in hotels will leave your jaw-dropped. We have seen exemplary examples like a pod hanging by a mountain in Peru to a silo in New Zealand and now ‘Vlotkamp’, Dutch for ‘raft camping’ is a small pop-up hotel that’s bringing adventure and nature back into our lives like never before. The brainchild of Tobias Knockaert & Kika merlin on a lake in Flanders, Belgium Vlotkamp features 8 rafts, only accessible by canoe. It is conveniently located in the Domein Polderwind, in the middle of the Polders of West Flanders, less than half an hour from Bruges by bike.