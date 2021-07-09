Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky cops accused of hiding bodycam footage from Breonna Taylor’s death

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky cops may have withheld body camera footage from the police shooting death of black EMT Breonna Taylor, a new lawsuit claims. A lawyer for Taylor’s family says in a new Jefferson Circuit Court lawsuit that the Louisville Metro Police Department may be hiding public records that would prove whether there is footage from the March 13, 2020, botched raid that left the EMT dead, according to a report by WDRB.

