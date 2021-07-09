Kentucky cops accused of hiding bodycam footage from Breonna Taylor’s death
Kentucky cops may have withheld body camera footage from the police shooting death of black EMT Breonna Taylor, a new lawsuit claims. A lawyer for Taylor’s family says in a new Jefferson Circuit Court lawsuit that the Louisville Metro Police Department may be hiding public records that would prove whether there is footage from the March 13, 2020, botched raid that left the EMT dead, according to a report by WDRB.nypost.com
Comments / 0