FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares spoke to Landry.Audio about how the attitudes of heavy metal fans have evolved over the course of the last four decades since he first started getting into music. "A lot of metalheads are a lot more conservative, which I was really surprised," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's changed into that. You think I'd put a video out with a girl shaking her ass and the metalhead community wouldn't fucking attack me? Of course [they would]. MASTODON did that a few years back — they put a video out like that, and people were just so mad about it. A lot of metalheads have gone conservative compared to what it was back in the '80s and even parts of the '90s… That's just how it progressed. People are more aware of the #MeToo-type movement and racism and sexism and all that stuff, and people take all that into consideration now.