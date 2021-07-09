The Latest Academic Cant in Virginia Schools: “Learning Is Not Time Bound”
Standards may be eroding in Virginia public schools, but there is at least one metric that educators generally agree is critically important: attendance. That consensus is built on the common-sense premise that students probably won’t learn much in the way of reading, math and history if they don’t friggin’ go to school! Showing up doesn’t guarantee positive results, but not showing up pretty much guarantees negative results.www.baconsrebellion.com
