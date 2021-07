Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have already been dating for over a year! Find out everything you need to know about how they met, and some of their relationship milestones. Kendall Jenner has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since June 2020, and the pair couldn’t look more in love! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first linked to the athlete when they were spotted on a road trip in Arizona back in April 2020. The duo quickly became one of our favorite quarantine couples, but they proved their love was able to outlast the lockdown, and they’ve been going strong for over a year! Find out everything you need to know about the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns point guard.