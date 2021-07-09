KPD Presents 2020 Awards

Five Knoxville Police Department employees were recognized with 2020 awards during the department’s annual Employee Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Organized Crime Unit Investigator Phil Jinks and Major Crimes Unit Investigator Chas Terry were presented with the 2020 Officer of the Year Award. Marcie Alls, the administrative supervisor of the budget and payroll office, and Communications Manager Scott Erland were presented with the 2020 Employee of the Year Award. Finally, Internal Affairs Unit commander Lieutenant Steve Still was presented with the distinguished Mike Waggoner Leadership Award.

From left: Mayor Indya Kincannon; Employee of the Year Marcie Alls, administrative supervisor, budget and payroll office; Mike Waggoner Leadership Award honoree Lt. Steve Still, Internal Affairs Unit commander; Employee of the Year Scott Erland, Communications Manager; Investigator Chas Terry, Officer of the Year; Investigator Phil Jinks, Officer of the Year; Police Chief Eve Thomas.

Investigator Phil Jinks – Officer of the Year

Investigator Phil Jinks was selected to receive the Officer of the Year Award for the second time in his career, as he was also selected as the 2016 Officer of the Year.

Investigator Jinks, who has been with the Knoxville Police Department since 1996, was picked to receive the award primarily based on his diligent efforts to investigate drug trafficking organizations operating in Knoxville.

In 2020 alone, Investigator Jinks was credited with leading more than 35 investigations that resulted in the arrest of more than 60 individuals, the seizure of more than 15 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and other deadly narcotics, and the confiscation of over 41 firearms used in support of drug trafficking and violence in the community. His investigations, which were developed from a diverse range of sources, ultimately resulted in the dismantling of several drug trafficking organizations.

Beyond the statistics, Investigator Jinks spent countless hours to make a meaningful, measurable impact on the community. He responded time and time again whether on duty or off duty to provide assistance for patrol officers and investigators within the department and with outside agencies. Investigator Jinks is viewed as a subject matter expert concerning the complex and challenging subject of narcotics investigations, and he uses the skills and wisdom he has acquired to instruct both new recruits and veteran officers.

Additionally, Investigator Jinks is often sought for advice, direction and counsel by coworkers and outside agencies, and has also been consulted on strategies and legal developments with prosecutorial teams at the Knox County DA’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his nomination, Investigator Jinks was lauded as an officer who is “truly representative of the best of the Knoxville Police Department and is a shining example to both his coworkers and the community of the impact a single individual can make in the community.”

Investigator Chas Terry – Officer of the Year

Major Crimes Unit Investigator Chas Terry was selected to receive the Officer of the Year Award for the first time in his career. Investigator Terry, who has been with the KPD since 2005, was picked based on his extensive efforts on a singular case.

That case began in September of 2019, when Investigator Terry was dispatched to a suicide call. While investigating that incident, Investigator Terry sensed that this what not a typical suicide and pursued matters further.

In the course of the follow-up investigation, Investigator Terry discovered many messages between the female suicide victim and the male suspect. While many of those messages were typical, everyday conversation, many others were extremely sexual in nature, which included messages of self-harm.

Through his investigation, Investigator Terry was able to determine that the suspect had an ongoing relationship with the victim. That relationship dated back to when the victim was a juvenile and the suspect was an adult. The relationship was marked by the suspect’s control and dominance over the victim, which continued throughout the victim’s childhood right up until she took her own life while the suspect watched via FaceTime.

During the investigation, Investigator Terry remained in consultation with Assistant DA Hector Sanchez, who provided invaluable assistance.

Knowing that charging the suspect could result in new case law, Investigator Terry and ADA Sanchez worked together to create a thorough presentation outlining the entire investigation. That was presented to a Knox County Grand Jury, which ultimately returned a True Bill charging the suspect with criminally negligent homicide.

Investigator Terry then traveled to the suspect’s location in Indiana and coordinated with the local police department to affect his arrest.

In his nomination, it was stated that “due to Investigator Terry’s diligent investigation, what could have very easily been closed as a suicide was investigated to the fullest and a true predator has been taken off the street.”

Marcie Alls – Employee of the Year

Marcie Alls, the administrative supervisor of the budget and payroll office, was selected to receive the Employee of the Year Award.

Alls has been with the KPD since 1997 and took on the role of administrative supervisor near the end of 2019, just as the budget cycle was beginning for the new fiscal year. With that, Alls was thrust into a complicated process without the benefit of having someone to help walk her through the process.

In order to meet all of the various deadlines, Alls worked late into the evenings and often on the weekends, and she did so with enthusiasm and without complaint. Additionally, once information was processed, she prepared detailed notebooks as a reference for the Chief and Deputy Chief over the Management Services Division for reference in budget hearings.

In addition to the immense responsibility that comes with overseeing all aspects over an over $50 million budget, Alls was also responsible for training three new employees who joined the unit. While that ongoing training took place, Alls assumed a significantly greater number of responsibilities, including processing all invoices for payments to vendors, ordering equipment for new recruits, processing all travel reimbursements and much more.

In her nomination, it was stated that “Marcie stepped into her new role and handled all of the complex tasks with a good attitude, a willingness to help others, and a strong work ethic.”

Scott Erland – Employee of the Year

Scott Erland, the KPD’s Communications Manager, was also selected to receive the 2020 Employee of the Year Award.

Erland, who has been with the KPD since 2019, was selected to receive the recognition for his efforts to keep the media and public informed of public safety matters.

In his nomination, Erland was lauded for his handling of the numerous crises brought in 2020, including the havoc wreaked by COVID-19, the increased scrutiny faced by law enforcement nationwide, and rising rates of violent crime.

He was also cited for his efforts to highlight the commitment and goodwill shown by KPD officers in the most difficult circumstances, and his work to build positive relationships focused on mutual respect and understanding both inside and outside of the department.

In his nomination, it was stated that “Scott handled each crisis, some occurring day after day after day, like a seasoned professional” and that “he always provided facts and never compromised his own integrity or the integrity of the Department.”

Lieutenant Steve Still – Mike Waggoner Leadership Award

Lieutenant Steve Still, a 25-year veteran of the Knoxville Police Department, was selected to receive the distinguished Mike Waggoner Leadership Award, which is presented annually to an officer who exhibits strong passion, dedication and thoroughness while inspiring those around them to do the same.

Lt. Still is the current commander of the Internal Affairs Unit, but has served the KPD in numerous capacities since joining the ranks in 1995 following an illustrious career at the Memphis PD. In each and every one of his assignments, Lt. Still has been looked upon by his peers, supervisors and subordinates as a leader and a man with the highest ethical and moral standards.

In the early part of his career, Lt. Still was a Field Training Officer who was able to impart his vast wisdom and knowledge regarding the profession to future generations of KPD officers. He was also regarded as an extremely effective patrol officer who was eventually recognized for his extraordinary investigative skills. He was ultimately moved to the Violent Crimes Unit, where he diligently worked many high-profile cases and was seen by others as a leader within the unit.

He was later promoted to Sergeant and Lieutenant while working in the patrol division. In that capacity, Lt. Still was not only viewed by his squads as a supervisor, but also as a leader by those he commanded.

In his current role as the IAU commander, Lt. Still continues to embody the KPD philosophy of “do the right thing”, serving as an impartial fact-finder. He has also worked to ensure that every investigator who works under his command operates under that same philosophy, which is to determine the truth in each and every case.

In his nomination, it was stated that Steve “has left every assignment that he has had in better condition than he found it when he took the job” and that he “will leave a lasting legacy upon the department for years to come.”