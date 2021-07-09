Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Gardening Tips: Tomato woes and renovating strawberry beds

By Bob Beyfuss For Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome readers in the Hudson Valley region are already seeing tomatoes ripen on their early transplants. Those of us in the mountains are still waiting for the plants to finally start growing. Larger tomato plants will sometimes wilt during the hottest part of the day, despite the soil having plenty of moisture. This is normal and nothing to worry about. Resist the urge to keep watering them since this can lead to root rot, or it may cause them to develop a very shallow root system, requiring more watering than if left alone. Tomato roots can extend two feet deep into the soil, but the majority of them are in the upper 12 inches of soil. Be careful hoeing or tilling close to the main stem to avoid damaging shallow roots. Mulches can effectively smother most annual weeds, hoeing just serves to bring more weed seeds closer to the surface. Grass clippings, clean straw and wood shavings are good organic mulches. Sawdust is also effective, but it might “steal” some soil nitrogen as it breaks down. Dust some fertilizer on the soil surface to feed the microbes if you use sawdust.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Tomatoes#Strawberries#Fruit#Strawberry#Sawdust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningTree Hugger

15 Best Plants for Flower Beds

Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.
GardeningPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Try This Gardening Hack To Grow Amazing Tomatoes

Now is the time at-home gardeners are plying their trade and if you are growing tomatoes here is a really cool hack that can help you grow big red tomatoes. You will need a banana for this to work. Currently, I am in a tomato growing contest for the Erie County Fair where I am going against other local media personalities to see who can grow the best tomatoes.
GardeningQuad-Cities Times

Tomato gardeners beware, blossom end rot can be prevented

URBANA, Ill. — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery. “When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Dan’s Garden: Trimming tomatoes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s time to trim your tomatoes. Here’s Dan Cashman to show you the right way. Dan Cashman: “It’s the middle of July and there are a few things to do in our garden. To get things back in shape on the tomato plants, we might need to cut some of the low suckers off that really don’t produce anything.
GardeningLifehacker

How to Create a Natural Fence With Trees and Shrubs

A fence is a classic way to mark the property line of your home, provide a level of privacy, and keep dogs and small humans from running into the street. But if the standard “white picket fence” look isn’t for you, trees and shrubbery can offer a more natural option. If you already have an existing fence, you can add decorative trees or shrubs for additional greenery and privacy. Those without pet and kid responsibilities, though, can opt for the tree- or shrub-only option.
Gardeningarcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Build a raised garden bed

Gardening has reached new heights as a favorite pastime, and more gardeners are discovering that raised beds make it easier. What’s not to like about bringing plants to a higher level so you don’t have to bend down and work on your knees? You can grow flowers, herbs and vegetables and work the soil while sitting on a ledge — a major plus for anyone with a bad back or not-so-bendable knees. And you can design and locate the raised garden bed where the growing conditions are best.
GardeningCourier-Times

Poison Ivy: a scourge of summer or salad for wildlife?

We may know the rhyme “leaves of three, leave it be” by heart, but at some point, we inevitably step in, brush against, or accidentally plunge our hands into poison ivy. Ouch! It is not an enjoyable experience for humans to have a stinging rash that desperately wants to be scratched. But, poison ivy is a true salad for wildlife providing valuable nutrition and shelter throughout the seasons.
GardeningCentral Virginian

7 Frugal Gardening Tips and Tricks

(Family Features) Gardening can be a simple way to beautify your yard, relieve stress and save money on your grocery bill, but like any hobby, you can get carried away buying necessary equipment. Fun, frugal and environmentally friendly, these tricks can help you create a cost-effective garden:. Use a yardstick...
Mission Hills, CApresidiosentinel.com

Raised Bed Gardening Options and Tips for Success

In April, Eric Olsen spoke to the Mission Hills Garden Club. Olsen, like Bill Toone, is with High Caliper Growing, based out of Oklahoma City. Olsen has had seven years’ experience dealing with soils, plant sizes, plus how to raise plants in an organic and environmentally friendly pot which lends itself to raised bed gardening, He told us about a most unusual type of container, the Smart Pot®.
Gardeningz1077fm.com

JULY GARDENING TIPS

With summer now in full swing, your gardens require certain attention. Sara Snyder offers these July gardening tips…. July is all about fighting the heat! Plant parents should still be watering during the cooler parts of the day before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. July is also the month to protect your fruit. As fruit is starting to be produced in your garden, birds will come for the feast. Protect your plants with nets or cages. July is also a good time to be thinking about your fall garden and spread compost over the areas you plan to plant in in the fall. Don’t forget that shade! As the temperatures send us running for cover, your peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, and lettuce want the shade too. Finally, watch out for those spider mites, they enjoy the hot, dry weather. A strong stream of water can often dislodge mites and not harm any beneficial insects that might be present.
Revere, MAreverejournal.com

ROTM’s Raised Bed Program Provides Residents With a Way to Garden in the City

There are city people and there are country people. Those who thrive from the fast-paced metropolitan lifestyle surrounded by crowds of people pouring into the busy streets. Then there are those who opt for a more serene life, away from the densely populated areas, and instead, bask in all that nature has to offer. For those who can’t decide between the two extremes, urban farming is a happy medium.
Gardeningmagnoliagazette.com

Felder’s Summer Garden Tips

This heat is one thing, but I stopped searching my thesaurus for synonyms for insufferable humidity when, right after “suffocating” I got to “thick enough to lick.” Between the two, for all our garden rewards and glories, gardening is not enjoyable when just dragging a hose wrings out buckets of perspiration, and standing still invites hordes of mosquitoes.
Animalspawtracks.com

5 effective tips for a thriving cat grass garden

Cat grass has many benefits for cats, from helping soothe an upset stomach to helping prevent boredom in your indoor kitty. When you grow your own cat grass, you’ll be able to give your cat a safe source of grass to munch on. Growing cat grass is relatively easy — it grows quickly, so you’ll be able to see the results of your efforts in just a few days. Even if you’ve never done any gardening previously, you can successfully start your own garden of cat grasses with the right tips and preparation. These tips can help make your cat grass gardening experience a success.
Rehoboth Beach, DEpilotonline.com

Gardening Q&A: Tomato hornworms will do a lot of damage, but using Sevin is toxic to bees, others

Q. I have grown tomatoes since I was a child but have never seen this — big, green, menacing caterpillars that are defoliating my plants and leaving black poop all over the deck. I looked them up on Google and it was easy to ID them as tomato hornworms. Sevin Dust was recommended, which I have applied. Will they attack other plants in my yard, and is this the best treatment for them? — B. Paul, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Tri-cities, WA1027kord.com

TC Gardening: How to Grow More Tomatoes and Not Just Leaves

I see lots of friends and family in the Tri-Cities area posting pics of their first tomatoes coming off the vine. Some years I have a lot of success growing tomatoes, other years not so much. I blame the lean years on late winters or cold springs, but now that I've learned how to properly trim my tomato plants, I don't think I have room for any excuses. I've watched several videos on Youtube about trimming tomato plants, and what exactly that does for your tomatoes. I had no idea where to start, and quite frankly, was afraid to lose future BLT and fresh salsa fixins' by cutting the wrong limbs. But once you understand what "suckers" are and avoid cutting the main stem and the limbs that have flowers or fruit on them, you'll be snipping away like I did!
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Community Comes Together to Renovate Valley to Valley Garden

Valley to Valley Senior Care Center has recently redone their garden to allow seniors an opportunity to get their hands in the dirt. The center formed a landscaping committee and with the help of volunteers began chipping away at the project. They estimate that around 50 volunteer hours went into this project.
Gardeninggoldcountrymedia.com

Master Gardener: A look at what could be wrong with your tomato

What is wrong with my tomato? Here are some things to look at:. 1. Blossom drop: When daily temperatures are greater than 90 degrees and nights greater than 72 degrees, the dried-out blossoms simply fall off the plant. No blossoms equal no tomato fruit. Improvise a shade structure over your tomato plants during hot days. Hand pollination on a windless day will help produce fruit when flowers are present. Slightly vibrate the vine as if you were an electric toothbrush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy