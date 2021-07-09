Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Court rejects former South African president's request to delay prison time

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y958Z_0asBd6UC00
© Getty Images

A court in South Africa rejected its former president’s request to delay the 15-month prison sentence he incurred after defying a court order.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled on Friday to reject former President Jacob Zuma’s application to delay prison time, The Associated Press reported.

Zuma turned himself over to the police on Wednesday to start his 15-month prison sentence at Estcourt Correctional Center.

He was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of missing a court date in February in his corruption investigation.

The investigation is looking into illegal contact Zuma allegedly had with three wealthy businessmen while he was president of the country between 2009 and 2018.

Zuma has one more chance to get his sentence appealed by the Constitutional Court on July 12.

"When somebody is saying please hear me out ... and then we have court that says 'OK, we are willing to listen to you', that’s the kind of justice system people died for in this country," the Jacob Zuma Foundation said after the court decided to hear his appeal.

The court agreed to hear Zuma’s challenge to his sentence as he is arguing the prison time is excessive and puts him at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as an elderly person.

Although human rights groups have commended the imprisonment of Zuma, the 79-year-old has supporters who oppose his prison time and staged protests on Friday, according to AP.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

271K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Court Order#South African#The Associated Press#The Constitutional Court#The Jacob Zuma Foundation#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
HealthSentinel

The revolt in South Africa is the portrait of an exhausted continent – 07/15/2021 – World

No other African country has been as affected by the pandemic as South Africa. The continent’s financial and industrial center, Gauteng – the province where Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the main city – concentrated the largest number of cases in the three waves that devastated the continent. With 14,000 of the 64,000 deaths in the country to date, it is the province with the highest number of deaths.
AfricaSlate

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Arrested Amidst Corruption Probe

Former South African president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence for failing to testify about corruption allegations during his nine-year tenure in office. South Africa’s highest court last week found the 79-year-old guilty of contempt for refusing to appear before a commission investigating the myriad of corruption allegations that plagued his term and shook the country’s belief in its post-apartheid economic and political trajectory. It remains unclear how long Zuma will be in prison; a hearing is scheduled for next week with the high court to consider mitigating circumstances that would prevent the former freedom fighter and African National Congress leader from serving the full term. Zuma told South African media over the weekend that for someone his age prison “is the same as sentencing me to death.”
AfricaNBC New York

South Africa's Currency Slides Amid Fatal Riots Following Zuma Arrest

The rand was trading at around 14.56 to the dollar on Thursday afternoon, having started June below 13.75. With protests now in their seventh day after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 have been arrested.
AfricaPosted by
The Independent

Former South African president Jacob Zuma spends first night in prison after turning himself in to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police and begun a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.Zuma, 79, was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night. Television aired live footage of his motorcade entering the facility.The end of the standoff marked the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state’s ability to enforce the rule of law.Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed in a statement that Zuma was in police custody, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment.The court gave Zuma a 15-month...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Former DEA informant arrested in assassination of Haiti president: report

A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been identified. Two U.S. government sources told Reuters that the former DEA informant who was arrested is Joseph Vincent of Florida. Vincent and fellow Haitian American and Florida resident James Solages were arrested by Haitian officials and charged with taking part in the assassination.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden efforts on reporter records

Newly unsealed court records show the Trump Justice Department fought to secretly obtain the records of journalists up until former Attorney General William Barr ’s last days in office, while a judge who ordered the records published called the Biden administration's attempts to keep them sealed “puzzling.”. The Dec. 22...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ken Starr waged 'scorched-earth' campaign to drop federal case against Epstein: book

Ken Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general perhaps best known for investigating former President Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, reportedly waged a "scorched-earth" campaign to persuade federal prosecutors to drop their sex-trafficking case against now-deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The claim comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown's new...
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy