Electrify America has revealed how it will more than double its EV charger network in the US and Canada, aiming to have more than 1,800 locations open in North America by the end of 2025. Dubbed its “Boost Plan,” the strategy for the Volkswagen-backed charging company should make it easier to find up to a 350 kW charger, which can add dozens or more miles of range to an EV in just minutes.