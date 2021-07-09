Fallen tree knocks out power for over a dozen in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Tropical Storm Elsa knocked out power to about 20 customers in Petersburg Friday morning, after a tree fell on Franklin Street across power lines.

Davis H. Elliot Company had crews out working to restore power, while a tree-cutting crew cleared up the tree that blocked traffic in between Jefferson and Madison Streets.

Crews were seen on scene around 8 a.m.

This was an issue seen across the Commonwealth, as Dominion Energy said about 60,000 customers lost power during the storm system.

However, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dominion said only about 700 people were still without power.

Dominion said those that still didn't have power could expect to have it restored by the end of Friday, as crews continued to work around the clock.

You can report an outage at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

There was still no timetable on when the power will be back on in Petersburg as of noon Friday, but city officials said they were hopeful it wouldn't be long.