Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petersburg, VA

Fallen tree knocks out power for over a dozen in Petersburg

By Matthew Fultz
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFS8r_0asBcV7F00

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Tropical Storm Elsa knocked out power to about 20 customers in Petersburg Friday morning, after a tree fell on Franklin Street across power lines.

Davis H. Elliot Company had crews out working to restore power, while a tree-cutting crew cleared up the tree that blocked traffic in between Jefferson and Madison Streets.

Crews were seen on scene around 8 a.m.

This was an issue seen across the Commonwealth, as Dominion Energy said about 60,000 customers lost power during the storm system.

However, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dominion said only about 700 people were still without power.

Dominion said those that still didn't have power could expect to have it restored by the end of Friday, as crews continued to work around the clock.

You can report an outage at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

There was still no timetable on when the power will be back on in Petersburg as of noon Friday, but city officials said they were hopeful it wouldn't be long.

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Petersburg, VA
Business
City
Madison, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Tree#Dominion Energy#Extreme Weather#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Storms Likely Late Saturday

An upper-level trough extending from the central Great Lakes southward to the Ozarks will bring a good chance for thunderstorms to the area late Saturday, followed by milder conditions Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy