BMW M4 Competition Drag Races Corvette C8 In Engine Displacement Duel
Are potential Chevrolet Corvette buyers cross-shopping against the BMW M4 Competition, and vice versa? The two cars are comparable in power, they both send that power rearward through eight-speed automatic gearboxes, and they both weigh around 3,700 pounds. Of course, the 'Vette is a mid-engine two-seater at a lower price while the Bimmer is a front-engined four-seat grand tourer. Similar, but decidedly very different in execution.www.motor1.com
