BMW M4 Competition Drag Races Corvette C8 In Engine Displacement Duel

At the time, the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette was little more than a show car for Motorama. However, initial reactions from the media and the public were enough to ensure that Chevrolet had no choice but to start production immediately. The roadster's original design came from Harley Earl, GM's original head of design. It was the 1953 Corvette show car that caught the eye of Zora Arkus-Duntov, an engineer that would go on to take the Corvette to new heights after writing Chevrolet chief engineer Ed Cole a letter requesting to work on the car. Upon retirement, Earl passed the torch to Bill Mitchell who then employed Larry Shinoda to design the next generation of Corvette. Arkus-Duntov remained instrumental in the direction of the Corvette throughout the 1970s which earned him the name "The Father Of The Corvette."