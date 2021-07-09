Whittling Away: The leading cause of broken marriages

Parent ‘Hood actress, Suzzanne Douglas passed away on 06 July 2021 (Yesterday). Her death comes out as a big loss for everyone. The news is hitting headlines since some of her friends broke the news on social media. It is the saddest news today on social media which broke many hearts. She was the most humble and generous woman who has gained a huge reputation and name in her career. She lived her life peacefully with her husband and one daughter. Since the news broke on social media, all her fans paying tribute to her and sending their prayer and thoughts to her family and friends.