Whittling Away: The leading cause of broken marriages
I’m going to put a block on The Home and Garden Channel. I don’t care what Dr. Oz says, I think it’s the leading cause of arguments between spouses in America, not money. Usually I get to the remote first, although right after the evening meal, we’re both interested in watching the news. After the news, I can usually find some program on one of the neutral channels like The Food Network, The Discovery Channel or Create that captures The Queen’s attention. She usually reposes on the couch and rarely lasts more than a half an hour or so.www.hudsonvalley360.com
Comments / 0