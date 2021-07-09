New Baltimore Conservancy announces scholarship recipients

NEW BALTIMORE — The New Baltimore Conservancy invites the community to the Annual Wine & Cheese Party at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Cornell Park, Mill Street in the Hamlet. Enjoy one of New Baltimore’s breezy summer nights at the river’s edge with your friends and neighbors. Bring your own beverage, lawn chair, appetizer, or dessert dish to share (items that can be picked up with toothpick or ready to go cups, on plates or individual wrapped). Everyone is welcome.