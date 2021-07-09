Cancel
Cancer

Multiple Myeloma: Diagnosis and Treatment Options

 9 days ago

MULTIPLE MYELOMA (MM), the second most commonly diagnosed hematologic cancer in the United States, is the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant monoclonal plasma cells in the bone marrow.1,2 MM is most frequently diagnosed among people aged 65 to 74 years (the median age at diagnosis is 69), men, and people of African American descent (2013-2017).2 It is estimated that there were 32,270 new cases and 12,830 deaths from MM in 2020. The 5-year relative survival rate of MM (2010-2016) is 3.9%, with the median age at death being 75 years.2 To diagnose MM, practitioners must distinguish it from other plasma cell neoplasms/dyscrasias.3 In addition to the patient’s history and physical examination, numerous studies are needed.3 To determine whether the patient’s MM is symptomatic or symptomatic, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends a complete blood count, a peripheral blood smear, blood urea nitrogen and creatinine, creatinine clearance, serum electrolytes, liver function tests, serum calcium, albumin, lactate dehydrogenase, and β2-microglobulin.3.

Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). "Guidelines recommend the same treatments for all heart failure...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Mounzer E. Agha, MD, Discussed the Value of ASCO Annual Meeting for Multiple Myeloma

Agha emphasized that the annual conference allows investigators to set the foundation for what’s to come in the treatment of multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies. Mounzer Agha, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Hillman Cancer Center, spoke with CancerNetwork® at the 2021 American Society of Clinical...
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

New treatment options for deadliest of cancers

Scientists have uncovered a new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans. The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the 'Death Star' because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96 percent of pancreatic cancers and 54 percent of colorectal cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Experts offer guidance on diagnosis and treatment of myocarditis in children

Myocarditis in children is a rare yet challenging condition to treat. Diagnosis and treatment includes multiple options, and many cases of myocarditis resolve on their own, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, "Diagnosis and Management of Myocarditis in Children," published today in Circulation, the Association's flagship journal. The scientific statement writing group reviewed the latest research to develop guidance in diagnosis and treatment for myocarditis in children.
CancerPosted by
WHYY

New Developments in Cancer Treatment

It seems like every week, we hear about new breakthroughs in cancer treatment — new discoveries, new medications, new hopes for a cure. The war on cancer has been a slow and steady grind, with incremental progress that’s been built one study, one breakthrough at a time. Behind each of...
Eureka Township, MIPosted by
Benzinga

Sanofi Bets Over $1B For Eureka's Multiple Myeloma Candidate

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has penned a licensing agreement with Eureka Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the non-CAR use of a new, human binding domain that targets G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D). Eureka discovered the binding domain using its proprietary antibody discovery...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Davies on Isatuximab-Based Combinations in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Faith Davies, MD, discusses the approval of isatuximab-irfc-based combinations for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Faith Davies, MD, a professor at the Department of Medicine, and the director of the Clinical Myeloma Program at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses the approval of isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa)-based combinations for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients With Multiple Myeloma May Not Mount Adequate Response to COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with multiple myeloma mount a highly variable antibody response after completing the recommended two-dose COVID-19 vaccination regimen, with some not having any detectable response, according to a new study. "Patients with zero or low antibodies after both doses/full vaccination should continue wearing masks and...
CancerNature.com

Limited efficacy of daratumumab in multiple myeloma with extramedullary disease

Dimopoulos MA, Moreau P, Terpos E, Mateos M-V, Zweegman S, Cook G, et al. Multiple myeloma: EHA-ESMO clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Hemasphere. 2021;5:e528. PubMed PubMed Central Google Scholar. 2. Bhutani M, Foureau DM, Atrash S, Voorhees PM, Usmani SZ. Extramedullary multiple myeloma. Leukemia. 2020;34:1–20. CAS Article...
Canceronclive.com

Considering Patient-, Treatment-, and Disease-Related Factors in Myeloma

James Hoffman, MD, University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, Joshua Richter, MD, Tisch Cancer Center at Mount Sinai. Factors to consider when choosing the optimal treatment approach after the first relapse of multiple myeloma. James Hoffman, MD: We all confront patients who relapse, and then you have decisions to make...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Philips Accelerates Stroke Diagnosis And Treatment, Inks Strategic Partnership With MedTech NICO.LAB

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) announced a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB, a MedTech stroke care company, significantly advancing Philips’ commitment to improving outcomes for people who suffer a stroke. This partnership brings a cloud-based, end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) based stroke triage and management solution, ‘StrokeViewer,’ to improve patient outcomes by...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Subcutaneous Daratumumab Plus Pd for Multiple Myeloma at First or Subsequent Relapse

The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Combination Therapies Available for Relapsed Patients With Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. For patients who relapsed on their prior therapy and have triple-refractory multiple myeloma, selecting the best next-line of therapy is an important decision for their disease outcome. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Peter Forsberg, MD, discussed this topic with a group.
Cancerajmc.com

MRD-Guided Decisions May Aid Postremission Treatment Choices in Type of AML

Based on subgroup analyses of over 500 younger patients with intermediate-risk disease, the researchers say measurable residual disease (MRD)-guided decisions may help achieve better outcomes postremission. Making clinical decisions for patients with intermediate-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) based on their measurable residual disease (MRD) following remission may help facilitate better...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Treatment Options for Migraine Prophylaxis

Preventive therapies available for patients who require migraine prophylaxis and factors that impact treatment selection. Mark Percifield, PharmD: Amy, if I could go back to you next—when is prophylactic treatment for migraine indicated vs these acute treatments that we’ve been talking about?. Amy R. Dunleavy, PharmD: Prophylactic treatment or preventive...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibition in the treatment of preclinical models and multiple sclerosis

Curr Pharm Des. 2021 Jul 1. doi: 10.2174/1381612827666210701152934. Online ahead of print. Significant progress has been made in understanding the immunopathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS) over recent years. Successful clinical trials with CD20-depleting monoclonal antibodies have corroborated the fundamental role of B cells in the pathogenesis of MS and reinforced the notion that cells of the B cell lineage are an attractive treatment target. Therapeutic inhibition of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), an enzyme involved in B cell and myeloid cell activation and function, is regarded as a next-generation approach that aims to attenuate both errant innate and adaptive immune functions. Moreover, brain-penetrant BTK inhibitors may impact compartmentalized inflammation and neurodegeneration within the central nervous system by targeting brain-resident B cells and microglia, respectively. Preclinical studies in animal models of MS corroborated an impact of BTK inhibition on meningeal inflammation and cortical demyelination. Notably, BTK inhibition attenuated the antigen-presenting capacity of B cells and the generation of encephalitogenic T cells. Evobrutinib, a selective oral BTK inhibitor, has been tested recently in a phase 2 study of patients with relapsing-remitting MS. The study met the primary endpoint of a significantly reduced cumulative number of Gadolinium-enhancing lesions under treatment with evobrutinib compared to placebo treatment. Thus, the results of ongoing phase 2 and 3 studies with evobrutinib, fenobrutinib, and tolebrutinib in relapsing-remitting and progressive MS are eagerly awaited. This review article introduces the physiological role of BTK, summarizes the pre-clinical and trial evidence, and addresses the potential beneficial effects of BTK inhibition in MS.
Scienceonclive.com

Dr. Sperling on Managing CAR T-Cell Therapy–Related Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, a physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Managing cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity is...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Address Tumor Heterogeneity in GI Malignancies

The heterogeneity of tumors in gastrointestinal cancers continues to pose a challenge, according to Wells Messersmith, MD. The emergence of novel approaches, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), KRAS G12C inhibitors, and novel combinations such as tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)/immune checkpoint inhibitors, exhibits promising outcomes in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, according to Wells Messersmith, MD.

