Alachua, FL

Landscape Fertilizer Ban in Effect through February within Alachua County

alachuacounty.us
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlachua County’s landscape fertilizer regulations prohibit the use of landscape fertilizers with nitrogen from July through February and require that fertilizers containing nitrogen contain no less than 50 percent slow-release nitrogen. New regulations also prohibit phosphorus unless a deficiency is verified. The three numbers on a fertilizer bag are nitrogen, then phosphorus, and finally potassium. This means the middle number on the bag must be zero unless you have conducted a soil or tissue test to verify the need for phosphorus. Signage about the fertilizer rules must be displayed at all stores that sell fertilizer. Alachua County Environmental Protection staff are currently distributing signage.

alachuacounty.us

