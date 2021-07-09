Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Forever Purge: What Fans Are Saying About The Latest Purge Movie

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the years, The Purge has established itself as a horror franchise we can expect to see come back again and again to the big screen. But the series centering on a single day set aside for violence and chaos has been met with varying degrees of quality. The latest entry The Forever Purge is the fifth movie from the series and following its release over the weekend, fans have a lot of thoughts about the new angle the franchise took with this summer release.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Demonaco
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Jason Blum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Forever Purge#Upcoming Movies#The Purge#Non American#Christian#Mexican#Native American#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Purge' needs to be purged forever

“The Forever Purge” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 43 minutes) Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin and Tenoch Huerta. Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity) Movie Review: “The Forever Purge” is an exaggerated fictional continuation of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. It is...
MoviesMovieWeb

If The Purge 6 Happens, Frank Grillo Will Return

The man behind The Purge franchise, James DeMonaco, has offered some insight into the direction of a potential sixth movie, revealing that it would focus heavily on Frank Grillo's character. While discussing the newest installment in the horror series, The Forever Purge, DeMonaco revealed that The Purge 6 would forcibly bring Grillo back into the fray to once again save the day amid the chaos.
Dexter, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dexter Is Bringing Another Dead Character Back For The Showtime Revival, But How?

Dexter is returning to Showtime with a revival that is bringing back Michael C. Hall to reprise his iconic character after the eighth and final season came to a divisive end back in 2013. The death of Jennifer Carpenter's Deb in the series finale seemingly meant that she was one of the original series stars who wouldn't be able to return for the revival, but all bets were off with the news that John Lithgow would be reprising his character despite The Trinity Killer's death. Now, Carpenter is reportedly returning for more Dexter as well.
MoviesJournal & Topics

How ‘Forever Purge’ Manages To Get Point Across

“The Forever Purge” (103 min., Rated R for strong, bloody violence, thematic elements, and pervasive language). No Rating. “The Forever Purge” is the fifth — and presumably the last — film in the series of “Purge” movies that started back in 2013. Because of its extremely violent and controversial content, it has become a relatively popular cult series — and even spawned a 20-episode TV series in 2018-19. I chose not to see any of these exploitation films because, well, I could. I didn’t care for the incendiary premise behind these films, which I’m sure carried sledge hammer messages of the slow degradation of civility in our country…and the rise of anarchy, which certain sects of this country have chosen to denigrate…that is, denigrate the proud institution of America.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Universal Rules Friday Box Office Thanks To ‘F9,’ ‘Boss Baby 2’ And ‘Forever Purge’

For the first time since 2005, a single studio will own the top three spots at the domestic box office. Universal is essentially the only game in town over the July 4 holiday weekend, with DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby: Family Business opening in theaters and on Peacock alongside the “in theaters only” debut of Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes’ The Forever Purge. Relative to “Covid curves,” both franchise titles are doing squarely “okay.” DWA’s The Boss Baby: Family Business opened with $7.72 million on Friday, good enough for a likely $20 million Fri-Sun/$26.4 million Fri-Mon holiday debut. Yes, that’s way below the $50 million Fri-Sun debut of The Boss Baby in 2017, but that was to be expected (see also: Peter Rabbit 2 and The LEGO Movie 2). If Universal thought this sequel had any chance in hell of matching the $175 million domestic cume of its predecessor, they wouldn’t have concurrently put it on their streaming platform.
MoviesSignalsAZ

REEL Film Nerds Episode #228: “The Forever Purge”

Are you ready to purge? Welcome kiddos to Reel Film Nerds Episode #228: The Forever Purge starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, and Josh Lucas. Not purgy topics include the Yarnell 19, Top Gun: Maverick (yes again), and racism. Did you like the other purge movies up to this...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Purge Creator Says Frank Grillo Will Return If There’s Another Movie

As we’ve learned on more occasions than we can remember, never trust anyone in Hollywood when they tell you their latest sequel marks the end of a franchise. That was the talk in the buildup to the release of The Forever Purge, but creator James DeMonaco has already backtracked by admitting he’s working on a sixth film in the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy