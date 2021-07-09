Even Pricey Funds Are Minting Cash in This Year’s Wild Inflows

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.