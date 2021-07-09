Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

19 Years Ago: Red Hot Chili Peppers Release ‘By the Way’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the return of guitarist John Frusciante and the success of Californication, what would Red Hot Chili Peppers do for an encore? On July 9, 2002, we found out as the band released their eighth studio album, By the Way. And while Californication had Frusciante getting back into the flow...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Jean Cocteau
Person
John Frusciante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Rock Band#Beach Boys#Pro Tools#Q Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Five of John Frusciante’s most underrated Red Hot Chili Peppers songs

John Frusciante’s third stint with the Red Hot Chili Peppers had only just been announced before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the excitement of seeing arguably the iconic band’s most classic lineup live. Frusciante first joined the band in 1988, following the tragic death of guitarist Hillel Slovak. His first...
Music1029thebuzz.com

40 Years Ago: Journey Releases ‘Escape’

It was 40 years Saturday (July 17th, 1981) that Journey's Escape was released. The set, which was the band's seventh album, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for one week starting on September 12th, 1981, and to date has sold over nine million copies in the U.S. alone. Escape, which...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
MoviesMovieWeb

Escape from New York Was Released in Theaters 40 Years Ago Today

It's now been four decades since Snake Plissken sought to make his way out of the Big Apple as John Carpenter's classic movie Escape From New York was released in theaters 40 years ago today. Starring Kurt Russell as Snake, the eyepatch-wearing action hero at the center of the story, the movie marked just one of many collaborations between the actor and Carpenter. Some might say it's the duo's best movie together of them all, and all this time later, the iconic flick still holds up.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Biz Markie Death Cause: American rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57, Wife, Net Worth, Instagram Explored!

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the headlines that the most famous rapper whose name is Biz Markie passed away on Friday evening (July 16). The rapper was 57 years old at the time of his death. He was the most established and well-known rapper based in America. He had earned huge respect and reputation in his whole career. He had a huge fan following on social media, the people were crazy for his rapping and singing. The rapper lived her life peacefully with his life. After getting the news of his demise, his fans are very sad and unable to believe the reality.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Metallica

29 Years Ago: Guns N’ Roses and Metallica Launch Ill-Fated Tour

Kurt Cobain knew something everyone else wasn’t aware of when he turned down the offer to have Nirvana open for Metallica and Guns N’ Roses on a tour which launched July 17, 1992, at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Faith No More, who were familiar with their Bay area comrades Metallica, promptly took the opening slot and later wished they hadn’t. The road was paved with bumps and less than a month into the tour one of the most infamous riots in metal history transpired, causing $400,000 worth of damage.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
Musiccountry1025.com

Eric Church’s Debut ‘Sinners Like Me’ Album Released 15 Years Ago

Eric Church’s debut album Sinners Like Me was released 15 years ago today (7/18) in 2006. The collection featured such signature songs as “Guys Like Me,” “How ‘Bout You,” “These Boots,” “Pledge Allegiance to The Hag” and “Lightning.” Eric co-wrote all 12 songs on the record; the songs were all based on his own experiences.
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy