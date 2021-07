Tomorrow, for the first time in 55 years, England's long underachieving men's soccer team will be playing in a major title game. England will face Italy in the highly anticipated final of the European Championship tournament known as Euro 2020. The tournament was supposed to be played last year but was postponed because of the pandemic. To give some context to our listeners who aren't soccer die-hards, it's hard to overstate what a huge deal this is for English fans. England is considered the home of modern soccer or, as the English call it, football. And so for fans, a victory in the final - which will, by the way, be played in London - would be like football coming home. And that's why this song is the top viral song in the U.K. right now.