Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

 8 days ago

RICHMOND, Va., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 26, 2021.

About The Brink's CompanyThe Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications804.289.9709

