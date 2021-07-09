Cancel
IRG Realty Advisors Named Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace Employer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

RICHFIELD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRG Realty Advisors, LLC (IRG RA), one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, recently announced the Richfield-based company has been named a Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace employer.

"We are incredibly proud to have earned this designation. 2020 was a difficult transition for many companies. Our team embraced the changing environment to continue our growth and success. Thank you to all of the IRG Realty Advisor's team for making our organization a Top Workplace," said Greg Hipp, President of IRG RA.

During a virtual awards ceremony presented by Cleveland.com and Plain Dealer in late June, Top Workplaces announced IRG RA had ranked 22 out of the 49 midsize organizations (companies with less than 499 employees) and was recognized for taking extraordinary steps to meet the needs of their employees, especially during COVID-19.

"While initially skeptical we could maintain our culture, productivity, and efficiencies working remotely, our team adapted well to our new reality and found creative ways to ensure our values continued to manifest in actions consistent with our mission," said Andi Green, Vice President, Director of Human Resources at IRG RA. "We quickly realized that our culture is anchored in our core values, not our hallways."

Only 175 companies (small, midsize, and large groups) made this year's list.

About IRG Realty AdvisorsIRG Realty Advisors (IRG RA) is a full-service firm of more than 150 professionals with expertise in real estate development and management of complex, mixed-use projects. These projects include: commercial office, retail, industrial, warehouse and multi-family space. As an advisory firm, IRG RA creates cohesive strategic recommendations for clients, resulting in value enhancement. The company's service lines include: Property & Asset Management, Transaction Management, Development Services, Project Management, Consulting and Facility Management. IRG RA has solidified itself as a market leader; one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, overseeing 100 million sq. ft. of assets in 31 states. The company has offices throughout the nation, with its headquarters in Richfield, Ohio and a division in Larchmont, New York. For more information visit: www.irgra.com

For more information, contact: Lauren Crumrine, Director of Marketing | IRG 614-562-9252 lcrumrine@industrialrealtygroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irg-realty-advisors-named-northeastern-ohio-top-workplace-employer-301328773.html

SOURCE IRG Realty Advisors

