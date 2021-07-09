Cancel
New York City, NY

Next New York mayor's challenge will be working with Cuomo

By Emma Kinery and Henry Goldman
SFGate
 8 days ago

Eric Adams won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary but now the real politicking begins: wooing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a man he's criticized in the past. The governor of New York wields outsize influence over operations of the nation's largest city. The state runs and sets fares for the subways, directs the transit cops and largely determines the taxes paid by New Yorkers. During the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo's executive powers brought the city to a halt, exacerbating years of friction with the outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.

