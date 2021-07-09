DOJ opposes monitor removal request in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON – Government lawyers have filed a motion opposing an East Texas man’s plea to have his electronic monitoring removed while he is awaiting trial for his role in the January Capitol riot. According to our news partner KETK, Alex Harkrider (left), a 34-year-old Carthage native, was released on bond in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols (right), a Longview resident, with several crimes stemming from the riot ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers. The removal request was based heavily on the recommendation of Harkrider’s pre-trial officer. Among other things, DOJ officials wrote that “the facts of this case are very concerning and the defendant has been indicted on very serious charges.”