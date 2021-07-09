Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

DOJ opposes monitor removal request in Capitol riot case

ktbb.com
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON – Government lawyers have filed a motion opposing an East Texas man’s plea to have his electronic monitoring removed while he is awaiting trial for his role in the January Capitol riot. According to our news partner KETK, Alex Harkrider (left), a 34-year-old Carthage native, was released on bond in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols (right), a Longview resident, with several crimes stemming from the riot ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers. The removal request was based heavily on the recommendation of Harkrider’s pre-trial officer. Among other things, DOJ officials wrote that “the facts of this case are very concerning and the defendant has been indicted on very serious charges.”

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#East Texas#Riot#Doj#Ketk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy