GHGSat Announces Research Project to Demonstrate Satellite-Based Measurement of Methane Emissions From Offshore Sources
GHGSat announced a new research project to assess the feasibility of its unique high-resolution, space-based methane monitoring technology to measure emissions from offshore oil and gas platforms. Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies are supporting the 12-month research project, which is expected to achieve a world-first in demonstrating high-resolution satellite-based monitoring of anthropogenic methane (CH4) emissions at sea.aithority.com
