GHGSat Announces Research Project to Demonstrate Satellite-Based Measurement of Methane Emissions From Offshore Sources

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

GHGSat announced a new research project to assess the feasibility of its unique high-resolution, space-based methane monitoring technology to measure emissions from offshore oil and gas platforms. Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies are supporting the 12-month research project, which is expected to achieve a world-first in demonstrating high-resolution satellite-based monitoring of anthropogenic methane (CH4) emissions at sea.

aithority.com

#Methane Emissions#Methane Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Research Project#Chevron#Shell#Totalenergies#C02
