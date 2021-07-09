Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Thales’ Leading Position In Connectivity & Cybersecurity To Bring Trust to The Next Wave Of Connected Cars

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Connected cars offer improved user comfort and safety, while helping the environment, but connectivity and cybersecurity are pre-requisites to unleash their full potential. Thales brings decades of digital security expertise in critical sectors (such as aerospace, transport, defense) to support the business challenges of car manufacturers. Thales offers robust, proven...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Cars#Cybersecurity#Unece Wp29#Esims#Unece Wp 29#World Forum For#Ecall#Eu#Vp Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
CarsWorld Economic Forum

Why the future for cars is connected

The market for connected cars is predicted to soar to over $215 billion by 2027. Connected cars are potentially safer for road users, and less harmful to the environment. They open up new revenue streams for the car industry, with features such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and online service scheduling.
Technologyaithority.com

Audi Selects Mobileum for Connected Car Testing and Monitoring

Audi relies on Mobileum’s end-to-end service assurance and active testing technology to deliver quality Connected Car Services and to reduce cost. Mobileum, a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Audi (AUDVF) is deploying Mobileum’s Connected Car Testing solution to test and monitor the end-to-end quality of service (QoS) of their connected cars and to ensure the highest standards of service assurance and control over customer experience.
Technologyarxiv.org

Edge-powered Assisted Driving For Connected Cars

Assisted driving for connected cars is one of the main applications that 5G-and-beyond networks shall support. In this work, we propose an assisted driving system leveraging the synergy between connected vehicles and the edge of the network infrastructure, in order to envision global traffic policies that can effectively drive local decisions. Local decisions concern individual vehicles, e.g., which vehicle should perform a lane-change manoeuvre and when; global decisions, instead, involve whole traffic flows. Such decisions are made at different time scales by different entities, which are integrated within an edge-based architecture and can share information. In particular, we leverage a queuing-based model and formulate an optimization problem to make global decisions on traffic flows. To cope with the problem complexity, we then develop an iterative, linear-time complexity algorithm called Bottleneck Hunting (BH). We show the performance of our solution using a realistic simulation framework, integrating a Python engine with ns-3 and SUMO, and considering two relevant services, namely, lane change assistance and navigation, in a real-world scenario. Results demonstrate that our solution leads to a reduction of the vehicles' travel times by 66 in the case of lane change assistance and by 20 for navigation, compared to traditional, local-coordination approaches.
Cell PhonesBusiness Wire

Car Connectivity Consortium Publishes Digital Key Release 3.0

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) today announced that its CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 specification is finalized and now available to CCC members. The new specification enables passive keyless access and engine start from a compatible mobile device via Ultra Wideband (UWB) in combination with Bluetooth® Low Energy wireless technologies.
Businessaithority.com

BAI Communications and Signify Form Partnership to Revolutionise Lighting Infrastructure for the Next Generation of Connectivity

Leading global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications (BAI), has forged a partnership with Dutch multinational lighting corporation, Signify, to develop and deploy innovative solutions for converting outdoor lighting infrastructure as a wireless communications platform. It will combine BAI’s portfolio of neutral hosting facilities and capabilities with Signify’s innovative portfolio in connected lighting with gigabit transmission integrated luminaires, smart poles, smart hubs, and the industry leading Internet of Things (IoT) platform.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Actian Launches Next-Generation Zen Embedded Database For Mobile And IoT

Actian Zen V15 delivers multi-platform support for secure data management from edge to cloud. Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, announced the general availability of its new Zen™ V15 embedded database for mobile and IoT. Actian Zen V15 addresses the demanding needs of today’s on-premise, cloud, mobile, and IoT application developers by providing persistent local and distributed data across intelligent applications deployed in enterprise, branch, and remote field environments. Actian’s Zen V15 database delivers breakthrough levels of performance and has been certified to work with the Intel OpenNESS and Smart Edge MEC platforms.
Businessaithority.com

Cloudleaf And Adapt Ideations Announce Innovative IoT Asset Monitoring Partnership

In the continued expansion of Cloudleaf’s supply chain ecosystem, Cloudleaf, Inc. and Adapt Ideations are pleased to announce their technology partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility across the globe. Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management solution, developing monitoring solutions for high-value and temperature sensitive assets within the global supply chain.
Softwareaithority.com

Docler Holding Selects DH2i’s DxEnterprise To Help Maintain Operations Uptime and Minimize Business Disruption Across Multinational Conglomerate

ICT, Media and Entertainment Leader Deploys DxEnterprise Software and Achieves Near-Zero Planned and Unplanned Downtime for Its SQL Server on Linux Cluster. DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability® software announced that Docler Holding has deployed its DxEnterprise for Availability Groups on Linux software to help maintain SQL Server database uptime and minimize business disruption across its multinational technology, media, entertainment, sports and art business entities.
Technologyaithority.com

Mavenir 4G/5G Open vRAN Deployed at Deutsche Telekom O-RAN Town

Mavenir is providing the Open vRAN software and integrating it with the multi-vendor O-RAN radio units and O-Cloud. First live Open RAN with massive MIMO antennas in Europe. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced the deployment of Open vRAN, integrated with massive MIMO (mMIMO) Active Antenna Units (AAU), as part of Deutsche Telekom’s initiative, “O-RAN Town.”
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market to Develop New Growth Story | Aricent, Bosch, Daimler, Broadcom

Past few decades have seen variations in the type of communication buses used in automobiles, construction equipment, trucks, and military, among others. It is the use of wireless network to facilitate interaction among different Electronic Control Units (ECU) in vehicles majorly for Body Control Module (BCM). Communication Technologies are the key components of such advancement, which has been the driving force behind innovations in the Automotive sector. But with wireless communication systems come number of security concerns as they remain vulnerable to external elements.
Softwareaithority.com

BigPanda Event Enrichment Engine Supercharges Insights That Accelerate Incident Response and Increase Uptime

Cross-domain Enrichment Improves Accuracy of Event Correlation and Serves as Linchpin for AIOps Automation. BigPanda, the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, revealed the power of its Event Enrichment Engine that enriches raw alerts with rich topological and operational context to create high-quality incidents. This key capability of BigPanda’s AIOps platform moves organizations beyond simple alert noise to turbocharging the effectiveness of event correlation, root cause analysis, and automation.
Technologyaithority.com

Hubilo Enhances Its All-in-One Virtual and Hybrid Events Platform

One-Way Digital Experiences Will Stay In the Pandemic Era While Immersive Events Take off. Hubilo Technologies, Inc., the leading platform for virtual and hybrid events, announced its latest release with new features designed to improve attendee engagement, foster greater human connection and elevate the ROI of events. The online collaborative event platform brings people and teams together, anytime, anywhere.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

GBL Systems And Samsung Begin Deployment Of 5G Testbeds For The U.S. Department Of Defense

Samsung-powered GBL 5G testbeds are enabling the U.S. Army’s AR/VR mission planning and training. GBL Systems Corporation (GBL), a leading provider of systems engineering, software services, advanced technology solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., today announced that they have begun to deploy new 5G testbeds for Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality at U.S. Army military bases.
Softwareaithority.com

New Uniphore AI-Driven Capabilities Provide Enhanced Customer Experiences

Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced innovative new Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements to its portfolio of products. With these additions, the company continues to lead in providing new and exciting options for organizations to deliver transformational experiences throughout the entire engagement cycle – before, during and after contact is made.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Play2Pay Raises $13 Million Series a LED by Telesoft Partners to Globally Scale Payment Gamification

Mobile payment platform provides 100 million+ consumers with a fun and rewarding option to pay bills and interact with brands. Play2Pay, a global mobile payments platform that gamifies payments, announced an oversubscribed $13 million Series A funding round led by Telesoft Partners with participation from Harbor Spring Capital and notable individual investors including: former AT&T vice chairman Ralph de la Vega, former Reuters CEO Tom Glocer, Madison Dearborn Partners co-founder and senior advisor Jim Perry, and Virtusa founder and former CEO, Kris Canekeratne. The new capital will fuel the company’s rapid global expansion by accelerating product development, hiring and partner engagement.
Softwareaithority.com

HUMAN Expands Enterprise Protection From Sophisticated Bots and Automated Attacks With Newly Named BotGuard Solution

Global Enterprises Choose HUMAN for Superior Protection of Digital Customer Experiences. HUMAN Security, Inc., a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human, announced its newly-named BotGuard and a range of new features to further help enterprise customers defend their website and mobile applications from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud.
Businessaithority.com

Global Consulting Firm Star Acquires Pro4People, Creating Powerhouse In MedTech Development And Regulatory Consulting

Star, a global technology company connecting end-to-end strategy, design and engineering services, announced its acquisition of Pro4People, a leading software consultancy based in Wroclaw, Poland, specializing in regulated MedTech and Digital Healthcare. Founder and Chairman of Star Juha Christensen highlights how “This acquisition further strengthens our market leadership position. We...
Softwareaithority.com

Sunlight’s new Offering makes it Easy to Deliver Edge applications “as-a-Service”

Sunlight.io, the Edge infrastructure company, launches its Sunlight Infrastructure Manager (SIM) and Marketplace to make it simple to deploy and manage infrastructure and applications in highly distributed Edge environments as well as in the Cloud – enabling true Edge ‘Software as a Service’ models. The SIM joins Sunlight’s NexVisor HCI to provide a complete software-defined Edge computing stack at a fifth of the cost of trying to deploy the leading data center hyperconverged solution at the Edge.
Marketsaithority.com

Infotools Releases Paper on Optimizing Marketing-Related Data in the Data Lake

New publication outlines best practices for businesses using data lakes to get the most out of survey data for more complete consumer insights. Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new paper, “Survey data, meet data lake. Data lake, meet survey data.” The paper outlines powerful ways for businesses to get the most out of marketing-related data stored in a data lake, including high-value primary research data. It dives into the unique complexities of this type of data and how to best handle them, so that businesses can focus on key goals, like innovation, customer service, and the development of products and services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy