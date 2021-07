Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is right around the corner, and many fans are excited for the chance to explore a new region and meet the characters they've been waiting for. MiHoYo released the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream on Friday, giving fans their first glance into the upcoming region, Inazuma. Inazuma is the island nation of Electro, currently isolated from the rest of Teyvat and teeming with political conflict. It features a colorful cast of characters, from samurai to ninjas, several of which will be playable in patch 2.0.