Dundalk-native, Marine wrestler to compete in Tokyo Games

It is with a sad heart that I report that our Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete with the Team USA Relay Team this year in the Tokyo Olympics. Just a few weeks ago Sha'Carri Richardson won the hearts of the entire nation and the world was preparing to watch her burn up the track in Tokyo this year in the 100m dash. The thought was that she was going to break a world record and she was definitely on track to do so. However breaking a rule that has been in place by the Olympic committee has brought that possibility to a screeching stop. Due to marijuana being in her system at the time she drug tested, Sha'Carri Richardson now has to pack her bags and come home.