Dundalk-native, Marine wrestler to compete in Tokyo Games
This year, a 29-year-old Dundalk-native will compete in his first Olympics, but this isn't the first time Johnny Stefanowicz is representing his country. After growing up in Dundalk, Stefanowicz moved to York County, Pennsylvania, as a teenager. But growing up, that's only an age descriptor. He was a small wrestler at Kennard-Dale High School, never qualifying for the state tournament. But then he joined the Marines, and there, he grew up.www.wbaltv.com
