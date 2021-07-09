Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Dundalk-native, Marine wrestler to compete in Tokyo Games

By Pete Gilbert
Wbaltv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, a 29-year-old Dundalk-native will compete in his first Olympics, but this isn't the first time Johnny Stefanowicz is representing his country. After growing up in Dundalk, Stefanowicz moved to York County, Pennsylvania, as a teenager. But growing up, that's only an age descriptor. He was a small wrestler at Kennard-Dale High School, never qualifying for the state tournament. But then he joined the Marines, and there, he grew up.

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Usa Wrestling#Wrestlers#Dundalk#Combat#Kennard Dale High School#Marines#The Marine Corps#Corps Wrestling#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
USA Today
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Mercury

Chester County woman to compete at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

EAST MARLBOROUGH — A Kennett Square native and graduate of Unionville High School has been named to he Team USA track and field team to compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from August 24 to Sept. 5. Amanda McGrory, 35, will compete as a T53 classification. It will be...
Hampton, VAWAVY News 10

Hampton native competing in high jump at Tokyo Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAV)Y — Tynita Butts-Townsend is heading to Tokyo as a member of USA Track and Field. The native of Hampton is competing in the women’s high jump. Butts-Townsend graduated from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia and East Carolina University. At ECU, she was a seven-time All-American.
mymcmedia.org

Six with Strong Ties to County to Compete in Tokyo

Six athletes with strong ties to Montgomery County will compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Combined, the six athletes look to add to previous wins that already includes nine Olympic gold medals and one silver. The group includes two of the world’s most notable athletes, a pair of wrestlers with sights set on defending their Olympic gold and two swimmers making their Olympic debuts:
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Olympic wrestler trains in Scottsdale prior to Tokyo games

Olympic wrestler Kayla Miracle is finishing her training at Scottsdale-based facility, NeuroForce1, in the days leading up to the Tokyo games. Helen Maroulis, another wrestler headed to the …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to...
Swimming & SurfingFingerLakes1

Two Finger Lakes women to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Two women from the Finger Lakes Region will be going for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Meghan Musnicki, 38, is a Naples native who graduated from Canandaigua Academy and has won gold medals in both London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Her rowing career began while she was attending Ithaca College.
WBKO

Three former Hilltoppers to compete in Tokyo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Track & Field alumni Michelle Finn, Gavin Smellie and Martin Owusu-Antwi made their Olympic Track & Field rosters, making four former Hilltoppers set to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the end of July and into August. Finn will compete for Ireland in...
Pennsylvania Almanac

McElvenny to compete in Paralympic Games

When Eric McElvenny lost his leg in Afghanistan, he vowed he would accomplish something big. On July 6, 2021, the Bethel Park resident did. He was named to the U.S. Paralympic Triathlon Team. McElvenny will represent the United States at the Paralympic Games being held Aug. 24-Sept. 5 in Tokyo,...
NPR

U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Will Not Compete In The Tokyo Olympics

It's official. Despite winning the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials last month, Sha'Carri Richardson did not make the USA Track and Field roster released Tuesday evening due to a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for THC, the intoxicant found in marijuana. The 21-year-old sprinter told NBC's Today...
Posted by
Mix 93.1

Texas Track Queen Will Not Compete In Tokyo Olympics

It is with a sad heart that I report that our Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete with the Team USA Relay Team this year in the Tokyo Olympics. Just a few weeks ago Sha'Carri Richardson won the hearts of the entire nation and the world was preparing to watch her burn up the track in Tokyo this year in the 100m dash. The thought was that she was going to break a world record and she was definitely on track to do so. However breaking a rule that has been in place by the Olympic committee has brought that possibility to a screeching stop. Due to marijuana being in her system at the time she drug tested, Sha'Carri Richardson now has to pack her bags and come home.
WJAC TV

8 area wrestlers to compete in national competition in Fargo, ND

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — Eight wrestlers will travel to Fargo, North Dakota to compete in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-under National Championships. Those wrestlers include Jackson Butler, Sam Herring, Devin Margo, Owen McMullen, Luke Sipes, Erik and Mason Gibson and Melvin Miller. Bishop McCort upcoming sophomore Mason Gibson...
WTOK-TV

Here are the Mississippians competing in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLBT) - The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23, and the state of Mississippi has produced over a dozen athletes who will be taking the stage. Five Ole Miss Rebels will be competing, including some familiar faces. Sam Kendricks, Men’s Track and Field (USA) Kendrick became a star...
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg Township-based GK Elite will design team USA Olympic leotards

READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg Township-based GK Elite will be worn by Team USA gymnasts on-mat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. GK Elite is the world’s leading brand of gymnastics competitive and training apparel. They have the official apparel sponsorship of USA Gymnastics. Although GK has been the manufacturer of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy