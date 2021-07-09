Cancel
Business

Aparavi Launches In Europe With The Appointment Of Gregor Bieler As CEO

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Former General Manager of Microsoft Germany to Head Leading Data Intelligence Platform. APARAVI Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, announced the company’s launch of its European subsidiary in Munich, Germany, and the appointment of Gregor Bieler, former General Manager and member of the Executive Board of Microsoft Germany, as CEO EMEA.

aithority.com

