Aparavi Launches In Europe With The Appointment Of Gregor Bieler As CEO

Collaboration Helps Customers Power Data Analytics with the Full Value of True Cloud Elasticity. Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, announced it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an exclusive, co-sell initiative for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As the leading in-memory database built for analytics, the program enables Exasol to help more customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud and drives adoption of AWS through significant value incentives.