Culture Crawl in Downtown Hamilton on Saturday

It is summertime and a time for wandering so wander around Hamilton Montana and enjoy the July Culture Crawl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. Experience the arts at seven venues in Downtown Hamilton. All are open for special art shows, activities and entertainment. After a tough year, it is time to support your local arts community by attending and enjoying the local talent. Also, pick up a punch card at any of the locations. The punch card lists participating locations to visit then leave your card for a chance to win a gift basket full of gifts from participating venues.