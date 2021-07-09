Cancel
HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With the Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced a major update to Synchronoss spatialSUITE, its integrated set of online solutions for network design and asset management. The spatialSUITE 8.6 enhancements, which include the introduction of two new products, greatly simplify planning, collaboration, implementation and management of both fiber and hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks.

