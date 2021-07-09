HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With the Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation

Getting cloud costs under control is a top priority for any organization driving a digital transformation. In a recent survey conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, 39 percent of 450 enterprise IT decision-makers stated that controlling costs was a key barrier to broader cloud implementations while 65 percent indicated that it was a primary reason for determining where to run an organization’s workloads. So, the problem is how do enterprises stop costs from spiraling out of control because of easy access to an increasingly complex set of options, while retaining the flexibility to scale quickly to meet changing market demands.