HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With the Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation
HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.aithority.com
