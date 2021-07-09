Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Halo and T-Mobile: Working together to launch driverless vehicles in Las Vegas soon

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay hello to the future of driving. Earlier today, driverless car startup Halo announced its new service in partnership with T-Mobile’s 5G network. The new service will be available in Las Vegas later this year as a fleet of remotely operated electric vehicles. Even though the technology makes use of...

Las Vegas, NVTechCrunch

Halo will launch a remotely operated car service powered by 5G in Las Vegas

The service, which will start with five vehicles, will work by connecting users to Halo’s pilot fleet of vehicles via an app. After a user has ordered a vehicle, a remote operator will drive it to the waiting customer. Once the car is delivered, the user can get behind the steering wheel and operate the vehicle as normal for the duration of their trip. When the trip is complete, the remote operator takes back over and drives it to the next waiting customer.
TechnologyWKBW-TV

Halo and T-Mobile launch partnership

5G is beginning to power everything from connected farms to connected cars. Recently Halo launched one of the first commercial driverless car services in the US running on the T-Mobile 5G network. Halo expects to begin serving customers in Las Vegas later this year. Halo is operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since it began driving on Las Vegas’s public roads earlier this year. Driverless cars demand ubiquitous coverage making T-Mobile 5G a perfect match for developers. T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network and is a platform for autonomous car innovation. There is a lot of work to do on the path to full autonomy and Halo is taking an unique and intelligent approach to get there. This kind of startup innovation is why T-Mobile is working to build the biggest and best 5G network in the country.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Axios

In Las Vegas, "driverless" cars arrive via remote control

A new ride-hailing service in Las Vegas is targeting people who are curious about autonomous vehicles but aren't yet ready to climb into the back seat and let a robot drive. Why it matters: Electric AVs promise to make urban transportation safer, more affordable and more accessible, potentially easing congestion and cutting carbon emissions.
Las Vegas, NVBusiness Insider

GreenBroz Inc. Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Las Vegas R&D Facility and Showroom Launch

Leading provider of cannabis post-harvest processing technology debuts new model for optimizing customer experience. LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenBroz Inc. today announced the opening of its R&D facility and showroom in Las Vegas to the public. This state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility brings together design, prototyping, production and a showroom under one roof to provide customers with a unique, immersive experience.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

T-Mobile's 5G to connect drivers with remote-controlled cars in Vegas

T-Mobile said it's speedy 5G network will underpin a new commercial service launching later this year that will feature motorists remotely piloting driverless cars around Las Vegas. The offering may help to shed light on two critical elements still mostly missing in the global telecom industry's ongoing shift to 5G: How the technology might support new, never-before-seen services, and how operators might make money from those services.
Cell Phonesleedaily.com

T-Mobile teams up with Halo To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service

The Electric car that drives to you, so that you can drive anywhere you want to. Sounds fascinating? But how can it be possible, seems like a fantasy. Well, it’s not. It’s as true as the truth of the universe is. Don’t get it? Read more. Driverless cars are one...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Avelo to launch flights between Las Vegas and Santa Rosa

Low-cost start-up Avelo Airlines plans in September to launch its first flights between two cities in the western USA that are not its home base. The Houston-headquartered airline began operations in April, and to date has been flying out-and-back trips between its base at Los Angeles-area Hollywood Burbank airport and 11 cities in the western third of the country.
Cell Phonesfox4now.com

Halo - Driverless Car Service

T-Mobile is fueling innovation, working with startups across a variety of industries to launch new 5G services including driverless cars. All built on the foundation of its supercharged 5G network. For more on one of the first commercial driverless car services in the US, visit www.T-Mobile.com.
Technologytmonews.com

Opensignal: T-Mobile has fastest, most available 5G network in the country

T-Mobile has maintained its title as the fastest and most available 5G network provider in the country. This is all thanks to the newly released 5G report by Opensignal. According to the report, T-Mobile is able to give its customers the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else. This is the third consecutive quarter that T-Mobile holds this title.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Comcast launches mobile plans designed for your SMB

Comcast has announced the launch of its new wireless mobile service Comcast Business Mobile which aims to provide small businesses with flexible data options and nationwide 5G coverage in the US. The new service builds on the success of the telecom's Xfinity Mobile and is available exclusively to Comcast Business...
Cell Phonesalabamanews.net

What the Tech? Why Some Smartphones Will Soon Stop Working

A few weeks ago a good friend asked why he had gotten an email from his wireless carrier notifying him his phone will no longer work on their network. This morning someone else sent me an email asking the same question. She had been contacted by her carrier Consumer Cellular saying her older phone must be replaced by August 31st.
BusinessCNET

Dish, AT&T team up on 5G with new $5 billion network sharing deal

Dish's wireless ambitions took another step towards some fruition on Monday, with the satellite provider announcing a new network sharing deal with AT&T. The deal, which runs 10 years, will see Dish pay AT&T "at least $5 billion" according to an 8K filed by the company. Under the agreement, Dish...
Posted by
Benzinga

Caesars Palace Launches Multimillion-Dollar Renovations To Las Vegas Property

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced its Caesars Palace resort is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation to the original main entrance, main casino and porte-cochère. What’s Happening: The “main entrance to the property will be entirely rebuilt from the ground up resulting in an arrival experience fit for a Caesar” —...
BusinessEngadget

Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion to serve its mobile customers

Is set to provide voice, data and messaging services to 's Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless customers for the next 10 years. Dish plans to pay AT&T at least $5 billion as part of the deal, according to with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To serve customers of both...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile and partners test more informative Caller ID to stop scammers and spammers

T-Mobile announced on Friday that another step has been taken in the battle to prevent mobile phone users from getting scammed and spammed. With Rich Call Data (RCD), the idea is to provide more information about a caller through Caller ID. This way, even if an incoming call appears to have come from a local number or a number that looks familiar, you'll know whether you should answer it or not.

