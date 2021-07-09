Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eehB7_0asBZ3lL00

United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline said its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel.

United’s announcement is further indication that airlines are confident that a travel rebound that began this spring will grow stronger.

Earlier this month, Delta revamped its schedule to add flights this winter to U.S. ski destinations including Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado. And discount carrier Spirit Airlines said Thursday that it would add new domestic flights and resume international ones from Orlando, Florida, that it had dropped during the pandemic.

Airlines cut their workforces last year through buyouts, early retirements and voluntary leaves. Now they are recalling employees from leave and hiring again to meet the increase in travel.

U.S. air travel has rebounded from pandemic lows last year to frequently more than 2 million people a day, although numbers are still about 20% below July 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

Some airlines have struggled to keep up with the bigger crowds, particularly Southwest and American. So far in July, both airlines have canceled about 3% of their flights and more than one-third were delayed at least 15 minutes, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

In June, 40% of Southwest flights were delayed and 3% were canceled, while 31% of American flights were late and 4% were canceled, Flightaware said. The airlines have mostly blamed their difficulties on bad weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mexico#Tracking Flights#Delta#Spirit Airlines#Southwest#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

Over the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

These are your rights when a flight is cancelled

“We are really sorry to inform you that your easyJet flight EZY8088 from Athens to London on 3 Jul 2021 at 21:10 has been cancelled,” read the message from the airline.As airlines desperately try to staunch their losses, millions of passengers will have received similar tidings. Even though British travellers are able to travel abroad once again, international journeys remain fraught with complication and expense.Carriers will typically study the loads for flights three or four weeks ahead, assess the likely appetite for further bookings, consider the revenue from the corresponding leg of the flight and (often) conclude that they would lose a fortune by...
Alaska StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii. Now that Hawaii has loosened some of the requirements for visitors, you might be planning your next trip to the islands. To help you get there, Alaska and United Airlines have launched new fares sales with prices as low as $99 one-way, or $198 round-trip.
TravelUnion Leader

American Airlines surges as travel rebound brightens outlook

American Airlines surged after the carrier projected it would post a “slight” pretax profit when it reports earnings next week, the latest sign of a rebound in U.S. travel. Pretax profit margins excluding special items will be better than expected thanks to cost controls and rising demand for flights, American...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

United States Travel To Europe Update

July 2021 is one of the most critical months since the pandemic began for United States travel to Europe. More countries are open to Americans. Plus, the Green Certificate vaccine passport rolls out for more accessible Schengen Zone travel. Do Americans Need The EU Green Certificate?. Many countries are in...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airlines Race to Train Pilots as Travel Demand Roars Back

Airlines’ pilot training needs surged after they parked hundreds of planes and idled pilots or encouraged them to retire early. A shortage of trained pilots leaves little margin for error when there are storms or other operational challenges. Airlines are hiring pilots and for other positions. Some of airlines' most...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000

If there was ever a sign that air travel is back, consider it the fact that airlines are starting to oversell flights again. While they may have struggled with capacity during the thick of the pandemic, it’s beginning to be more common for planes to be stuffed to the gills once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy